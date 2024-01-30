Using AI to Create Social Media Content - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash Laptop

This AI Content Creation Training is designed to empower you with the knowledge and tools to dramatically reduce your content creation time while maintaining a consistent and personalized brand voice. In this interactive workshop, we will cover:

Efficiency with AI Tools: Learn how to leverage the power of AI tools to streamline your content creation process. Discover cutting-edge AI applications that can assist you in generating high-quality content efficiently.

Customizing Your Brand Voice: Understand how to train AI platforms to embody your brand voice and understand your business values. This ensures that the content generated aligns seamlessly with your brand identity.

Optimal AI Platforms: Identify the three essential AI platforms that cater to your content creation needs. Streamline your content production and generate engaging, on-brand content effortlessly.

Bring your laptops if possible! If you're not able to, no problem. Chelsya will provide step-by-step instructions for you to replicate the process at home.

About the instructor:

Chelsya Ashley is a Lead Marketing Strategist and Founder of Cheya Media. She is an experienced and passionate growth strategist who specializes in content strategy and data-driven marketing. With 7+ years in marketing, she's worked with over 350 companies to grow their business through performance marketing and growth strategies - including large corporations like Stanley Tools, Proof Syrup, Rite Aid, KNESKO Skin and AARP. After working for three marketing agencies, she decided to start her own. She's obsessed with her Bichpoo puppy, Bali, and loves walking down the Riverwalk with her husband and her puppy. When she's not working, she's kickboxing, reading, or watching movies with her husband.