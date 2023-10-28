UTC Live! Presents Carrie Newcomer

× Expand © 2018 Jim Krause Carrie Newcomer

Songwriter, recording artist, performer, educator, and activist Carrie Newcomer, who performs in the Hayes Concert Hall of the UTC Fine Arts Center on Saturday evening, October 28, has been described as a "prairie mystic" by the Boston Globe and one who "asks all the right questions" by Rolling Stone Magazine. Her song "I Should've Known Better" appeared on Nickel Creeks' Grammy-winning gold album This Side, and she earned an Emmy for her PBS special An Evening with Carrie Newcomer. Tickets are $25 and $35 and are available at www.utc.edu/fine-arts-center.