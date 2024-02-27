UTC Theatre Co. Presents 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton and Patricia Resnick

Madeline Nunnery and Emma Soefer
UTCTC Presents 9 to 5
Based on the 1980 hit movie, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.
to
UTC Fine Arts Center 725 Vine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
