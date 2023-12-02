× Expand Alec McBrayer - The Granfalloon Blue Pink Vintage Typography Retro Car Show Flyer - 5 "Va Va Vintage" Fashion and Art Showcase - a Mainx24 Event

Discover the intersection of timeless fashion and local art on December 2nd at "Va Va Vintage," part of the celebrated Mainx24 event series in Chattanooga.

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 11:30 am - 5:30 pm Location: The Clearstory Building - Suite 170 (behind The Granfalloon on Washington Street).

Highlights:

A curated fashion showcase featuring Chery Jordan’s vintage collection.

A gallery walk with Chattanooga's Lawrence Mathis’ latest art pieces.

A marketplace with local vendors showcasing fashion and art.

A selection of beer and wine for 21+ patrons, with non-alcoholic options available.

Free admission for an all-ages audience.

Experience the confluence of creativity and community at "Va Va Vintage," where the spirit of Chattanooga’s style comes to life.