"Va Va Vintage" Fashion and Art Showcase - a Mainx24 Event
Discover the intersection of timeless fashion and local art on December 2nd at "Va Va Vintage," part of the celebrated Mainx24 event series in Chattanooga.
Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 11:30 am - 5:30 pm Location: The Clearstory Building - Suite 170 (behind The Granfalloon on Washington Street).
Highlights:
A curated fashion showcase featuring Chery Jordan’s vintage collection.
A gallery walk with Chattanooga's Lawrence Mathis’ latest art pieces.
A marketplace with local vendors showcasing fashion and art.
A selection of beer and wine for 21+ patrons, with non-alcoholic options available.
Free admission for an all-ages audience.
Experience the confluence of creativity and community at "Va Va Vintage," where the spirit of Chattanooga’s style comes to life.