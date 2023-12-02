"Va Va Vintage" Fashion and Art Showcase - A Mainx24 Event

to

The Granfalloon 400 East Main Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Discover the intersection of timeless fashion and local art on December 2nd at "Va Va Vintage," part of the celebrated Mainx24 event series in Chattanooga.

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 11:30 am - 5:30 pm Location: The Clearstory Building - Suite 170 (behind The Granfalloon on Washington Street).

Highlights:

A curated fashion showcase featuring Chery Jordan’s vintage collection.

A gallery walk with Chattanooga's Lawrence Mathis’ latest art pieces.

A marketplace with local vendors showcasing fashion and art.

A selection of beer and wine for 21+ patrons, with non-alcoholic options available.

Free admission for an all-ages audience.

Experience the confluence of creativity and community at "Va Va Vintage," where the spirit of Chattanooga’s style comes to life.

Info

The Granfalloon 400 East Main Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Festivals & Fairs
4236613185
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - "Va Va Vintage" Fashion and Art Showcase - A Mainx24 Event - 2023-12-02 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Va Va Vintage" Fashion and Art Showcase - A Mainx24 Event - 2023-12-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Va Va Vintage" Fashion and Art Showcase - A Mainx24 Event - 2023-12-02 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Va Va Vintage" Fashion and Art Showcase - A Mainx24 Event - 2023-12-02 11:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Sunday

November 5, 2023

Monday

November 6, 2023

Tuesday

November 7, 2023

Wednesday

November 8, 2023

Thursday

November 9, 2023

Friday

November 10, 2023

Saturday

November 11, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours