Valentine's Painting Night: Acrylic Heart Mini Paintings - IN-PERSON CLASS

Join us for some Valentine’s Day fun this year where we will paint some quirky hearts on mini canvas. You will create 3 mini paintings during this 2 hour class.

Whether you are a beginner painter or an experienced one, this class is going to be a great experience for all!

Supplies: All supplies are included.

About the instructor:

A southern girl with a creative heart, Katie Brobst is a Red Bank resident who loves to share her love of the arts with others. She is inspired by the nature and music of our region and is drawn to creating art sustainably. Specializing in acrylic painting, Katie brings to her classes not just the knowledge of how to paint, but also how to use art as a way of relaxing and therapy. Katie moved to Chattanooga 9 years ago on a whim and quickly found home in the Scenic City. Outside of painting, she also is a children’s book illustrator and graphic designer. When she is not creating art, she is often found somewhere outside kayaking, reading, or spending time with others. Please note: Katie is not a licensed or credentialed art therapist.