Be My Valentine: A Self Care and Self Compassion Workshop - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Jen P. on Unsplash Coffee

February is most known for Valentines Day, when we express our love for the special someone in our life. But what if this year we take some time to consider the way we care for ourselves? If we do not accept ourselves for who we are or feel we can only be “enough” if we reach certain standards set by society or our own unrealistic judgements and expectations, we are bound to a life of suffering.

In this workshop you will be introduced to 3 different self-compassion tools, focusing on a different aspect of treating yourself with care and concern, through both individual and group activities created to challenge and inspire, including a vision board!

Join this class and rediscover the most important relationship is one you have with yourself.

About the teacher:

Shea Collins, M.Ed graduate from The University of Tennessee, is a local mental health provider working toward professional licensure in counseling. Shea has a passion for educating others about mental health and working with adults who want to address trauma, grief/loss, phobias, relationships, identity, major life changes, career development, and any of the anxiety or mood changes that come along with being human.

Before she was a counselor, she worked in global transportation and logistics for over 25 years in a sales role. When she is not focused on continuing her education, studying for state exams, or in session with clients, she can be found crocheting, cooking, and creating content for educational wellness workshops. Shea lives in Chattanooga with her spouse, and is a proud mom to 3 adult children and 2 French Bulldogs.