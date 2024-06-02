Virtual Social Work Exam Prep Course
Social Work Licensure Prep
Southern Adventist University is pleased to announce that its School of Social Work will offer a Virtual Social Work Licensure Exam Preparation Course on June 2-3, 2024, via Zoom. Facilitated by Sophia Dziegielewski, PhD, LCSW, participants will learn standardized test-taking strategies, test construction, and how to reduce anxiety. Early bird registration ends May 15. For rates and registration information, visit www.southern.edu/licensureprep or call 423.236.2629.