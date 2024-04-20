Virtual Student Symposium - Technology and Identity

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Empty Auditorium

Inspired by our special exhibition, the Hunter’s 11th Student Symposium features the work of undergraduate students from across the nation exploring Technology & Identity, offering our virtual audience insight into the next generation of thought leaders. Free and open to all.

This year’s presenters are:

• Aubrey Dettman (University of Alabama), “Thomas Cole Redefined: Artist Architect and Engineer”

• Amiyah Gonzalez (Fort Hays State University), “Digital Alchemy: Exploring the Transmutation of Identity in New Media Art”

• Aimee Lawrence (Tennessee Tech University), “Collaboration and Color: Exploring a City’s Identity Through Digital Illustration”

• Abby Peterman (University of Delaware), “Conservation of Matilde Brown’s Comrades”

• Joel Settlemoir (University of Arkansas), “The Women of the Mail Art Movement of the 1950s to the Present”

• Alexis Vanja Tirtaputra (Rhode Island School of Design), “Mucha and Gacha: Art Nouveau and Gacha RPGs”

Response from Dr. Bart Pushaw, UTC Assistant Professor of Art History.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81329320461