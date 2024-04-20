Virtual Student Symposium - Technology and Identity

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Inspired by our special exhibition, the Hunter’s 11th Student Symposium features the work of undergraduate students from across the nation exploring Technology & Identity, offering our virtual audience insight into the next generation of thought leaders. Free and open to all.

This year’s presenters are:

• Aubrey Dettman (University of Alabama), “Thomas Cole Redefined: Artist Architect and Engineer”

• Amiyah Gonzalez (Fort Hays State University), “Digital Alchemy: Exploring the Transmutation of Identity in New Media Art”

• Aimee Lawrence (Tennessee Tech University), “Collaboration and Color: Exploring a City’s Identity Through Digital Illustration”

• Abby Peterman (University of Delaware), “Conservation of Matilde Brown’s Comrades”

• Joel Settlemoir (University of Arkansas), “The Women of the Mail Art Movement of the 1950s to the Present”

• Alexis Vanja Tirtaputra (Rhode Island School of Design), “Mucha and Gacha: Art Nouveau and Gacha RPGs”

Response from Dr. Bart Pushaw, UTC Assistant Professor of Art History.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81329320461

