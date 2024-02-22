Vision + Verse: Black is the Color

× Expand Image credit: Paul Stephen Benjamin (B. 1966), Black is the Color, 2015,three-channel SD digital video, 30 CRT monitors, 3 DVD players, cables, 120x 120in., runtime 4 minutes, 33 seconds. Collection of the Carl & MarilynnThoma Foundation, 2019.21. © Paul Stephen Benjamin, courtesy of theCarl and Marilynn Thoma Foundation. Paul Stephen Benjamin, Black is the Color, 2015

In response to our special exhibit’s featured artwork Black is the Color by

Paul Stephen Benjamin, poets Marcus Ellsworth and Erika Roberts will

perform with dancer Matty Dangerfield-Parker. Free and open to all.

Networked Nature is organized by the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation.