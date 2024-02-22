Vision + Verse: Black is the Color

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

In response to our special exhibit’s featured artwork Black is the Color by

Paul Stephen Benjamin, poets Marcus Ellsworth and Erika Roberts will

perform with dancer Matty Dangerfield-Parker. Free and open to all.

Networked Nature is organized by the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation.

