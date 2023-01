× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Vision + Verse

Marsha Mills and the poets of Rhyme n Chatt will offer a poetic

exploration Beauford Delaney’s friendship with James Baldwin in

Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom alongside remarks

from Ricardo Morris, founder of the Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts

& Ideas. Free and open to all.

Beauford Delaney’s Metamorphosis into Freedom is organized by the Knoxville

Museum of Art.

Local support is generously provided by Elder’s Ace Hardware.