Hunter Museum of American Art Vision + Verse: Jazz Age Nights

Celebrate the creative spirit of jazz-age Harlem and Paris as creatives

Kimmie J Soul, Ryan Deshawn Roberts and Erika Roberts reinterpret

the choreography of Cab Calloway, music of Ella Fitzgerald and poetry

of James Baldwin, ending in a conversation about the role of

community in the work of Beauford Delaney and James Baldwin. Free

and open to all.