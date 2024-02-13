Voice Acting 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Check check, one two three! Join us for Voice Acting 101 as we voyage together to new discoveries of your voice. This class will focus on developing well-rounded characters, vocal techniques, and tips to boost your recording quality at home. All experience levels are welcome - especially beginners!

About the instructor:

Michael Crosa is the founder of Chattanooga Podcast Studios, a creative agency helping businesses engage with their audience through podcasting. He is also the founder of a collection of locally produced podcasts call the PodNooga Network. His own podcasts are the Jollyville Radio and My Part of Town Chattanooga. Find out more at ChattPod.com.

Info

