Walker Road

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Wonderful group of bluegrass musicians with the incredible Laura Walker at the helm!

$10 cover at the door.

Starts at 8:30pm.

Ages 21+

Kitchen is open until 10pm.

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Walker Road - 2023-03-03 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Walker Road - 2023-03-03 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Walker Road - 2023-03-03 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Walker Road - 2023-03-03 20:30:00 ical

Entertainment Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 3, 2023

Saturday

March 4, 2023

Sunday

March 5, 2023

Monday

March 6, 2023

Tuesday

March 7, 2023

Wednesday

March 8, 2023

Thursday

March 9, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours