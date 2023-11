× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing WanderBeats

Join us every Friday night where the pulsating rhythm meets craft brews and cocktails in the heart of Scenic City! Immerse yourself in an electrifying atmosphere featuring top-notch local DJ’s spinning the latest beats. Get ready to dance, socialize and savor the fusion of music and brews. Don’t miss the ultimate Friday night experience at Wander Beats - where the party never stops and the vibes are always on point!