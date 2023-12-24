Wanderlinger Open Christmas Eve and Day

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

We will be open on Christmas Eve from 2-6pm and Christmas Day from 2-8pm. Come out with the family or come to get away from the family!

Food & Drink
423-269-7979
