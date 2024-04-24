WATERCOLOR & MINDFULNESS - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Gustavo Leighton on Unsplash flowers

This class will utilize watercolor paints and mindfulness techniques to create a space where we will be able to explore our identities as emotional beings. You’ll leave with information on how to cultivate your own mindful art practice and a deeper understanding of the connection between art, mindfulness and emotions.

Please note, this is a class that explores therapeutic topics and utilizes therapeutic art - it is not art therapy or counseling.

All supplies are included.

About the instructor:

Haley Wilkins holds a master's degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Transpersonal Art Therapy from Naropa University in Boulder, CO. Haley works as the art therapist for Parkridge Valley Hospitals where she pairs art and counseling skills to help folks explore their mental health experience. As a meditation and yoga instructor, Haley has experience training individuals and groups in mindfulness practice. In her free time, Haley enjoys painting and spending time with her dogs.