× Expand River Gallery Twyla Lambert-Clark - 1 Weaving Demo with Twyla Lambert Clark

Join us Saturday, February 24th for a weaving demonstration with fiber artist Twyla Lambert Clark from 1-3pm at River Gallery. Twyla is bringing several looms for guests to try their hand at Inkle Weaving! You'll even be able to take home your own creation! This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. We hope to see you there.