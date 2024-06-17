WELLkids in the Wild at Southern Adventist University

Keep your kids moving and exploring the great outdoors this summer with “WELLkids in the Wild,” a day-camp program at Southern Adventist University. Each week-long session offers outdoor adventures facilitated by the university’s Adventure Programming staff. Activities include rock climbing, hiking, canoeing, ropes course, caving, rafting, and more. The sessions will take place June 17-21, July 8-12, July 15-19. Available for ages 10-16. Spots are limited, so don't wait! For fees and other information or to register, visit southern.edu/wellkids.

