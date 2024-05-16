× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/whimsical-watercolor-painting-for-beginners-in-person-class-3 art

We will walk through basic watercolor techniques and explore our creative side with vivid colors and whimsical details.

Supplies: All supplies included. Participants will be using shared watercolor supplies. Everyone will walk away with a finished piece at the end of the class. If you have your own preferred watercolor supplies and would like to use them, please feel free to bring them along.

About the instructor:

Lindsey Prince is a self-taught artist who likes to explore things in new and unconventional ways. She is also a small business owner and operator. Following the "rules" has never been her favorite way to do things, and her artwork is no different. Her love for drawing and painting began with a high school art class, where she was introduced to the purpose and exhilaration of creation and self-expression through art. She has since worked for years developing her own style.

She resides in North Georgia, just over the state line from Chattanooga, TN with her husband and two boys. While Lindsey works mostly in watercolor and some sculpture/3-D art she remains an avid craft enthusiast of all kinds.