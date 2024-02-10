Wild Tea Crafting Class

Chattanooga Audubon Society 900 North Sanctuary Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Discover the art of foraging and crafting wild teas in an enchanting class at the Chattanooga Audubon Society. Step into the world of herbalism and exploration as Carmen Joyce, a passionate wildcrafting expert, introduces participants to the diverse world of wild tea crafting.

Carmen expertly guides the group in identifying, harvesting, and processing a variety of wild plants, showcasing their unique flavors, aromas, and medicinal properties.

​Through engaging discussions and practical demonstrations, participants learn the art of blending and brewing wild teas, exploring different techniques to create delightful infusions that tantalize the senses and nourish the body. This immersive journey emphasizes sustainability, ethical wildcrafting practices, and a deep connection to nature.

We welcome families to join this class! To ensure that everyone has the opportunity to fully engage and appreciate the experience, we kindly ask that children attending are able to participate in the activities without disrupting others.

Info

Education & Learning, Food & Drink
4238921499
