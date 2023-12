× Expand William Lee Golden/The GEM Theatre William Lee Golden & The Goldens

Country and gospel music hall of famer William Lee Golden and his family and friends, The Goldens, will return to the stage at The GEM on Saturday, February 24 at 7:30pm. The concert features the longtime Oak Ridge Boys member and talented generations of the Goldens. Tickets are $45-$50; reserved seating available online: www.calhoungemtheatre.org.