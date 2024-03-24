Wind River Built Open House

to

Wind River Built 5011 Orchard Dr., Apison, Tennessee 37302

Wind River Built, a locally owned company, is hosting an Open House on Sunday, March 24, offering community members a unique opportunity to tour seven custom-built tiny homes at its Apison facility and to meet with company founder and CEO Travis Pyke and some of the team. Each home brings together creative design, expert engineering and sophisticated craftmanship, and the tiny homes are made locally in Apison. Wind River homes are sought after for a forever home, downsizing, vacation getaway or short-term rental property.

Info

Wind River Built 5011 Orchard Dr., Apison, Tennessee 37302
Education & Learning, Home & Garden
4236487340
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wind River Built Open House - 2024-03-24 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wind River Built Open House - 2024-03-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wind River Built Open House - 2024-03-24 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wind River Built Open House - 2024-03-24 13:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Dining Out & About Town

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 20, 2024

Thursday

March 21, 2024

Friday

March 22, 2024

Saturday

March 23, 2024

Sunday

March 24, 2024

Monday

March 25, 2024

Tuesday

March 26, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours