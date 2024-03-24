Wind River Built Open House

× Expand Wind River Built The Tellico Park Model

Wind River Built, a locally owned company, is hosting an Open House on Sunday, March 24, offering community members a unique opportunity to tour seven custom-built tiny homes at its Apison facility and to meet with company founder and CEO Travis Pyke and some of the team. Each home brings together creative design, expert engineering and sophisticated craftmanship, and the tiny homes are made locally in Apison. Wind River homes are sought after for a forever home, downsizing, vacation getaway or short-term rental property.