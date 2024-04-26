WINE TASTING: THE LOIRE VALLEY - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by rinat shakirov on Unsplash wine

In this class, we'll be tasting our way through the Loire Valley in France.

We'll focus on reds, whites, and bubbles from this diverse and winding region of Chateaux and vineyards following the Loire River to its source in the Atlantic. This diverse region is renowned for fresh, light-bodied wines, perfect for spring!

Please note: Must be 21+ to attend.

About the instructor:

Aubrey Stout is a wine professional who has called Chattanooga home for nearly a decade. She was the wine buyer for Imbibe Wine & Spirits for many years before becoming a wine rep for a small distributor of low-intervention wines, 100% Italiano. When she's not out slinging natural wine to the bars & wine shops of Chattanooga, or planning her next wine trip to France or Italy, she's on her porch with her cats and -- what else! -- a glass of wine.