Wine Wednesday with Jason Lyles
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Join us on the patio for live music from Jason Lyles and our Wine Wednesday specials! Listen to some great tunes while enjoying $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price select bottles of wine.
Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga, TN singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.