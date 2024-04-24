Wine Wednesday with Jason Lyles

Join us on the patio for live music from Jason Lyles and our Wine Wednesday specials! Listen to some great tunes while enjoying $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price select bottles of wine.

Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga, TN singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.