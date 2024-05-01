Wine Wednesday with Mark Andrew

Enjoy the music of Mark Andrew while you sip $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay. Wine Wednesday also means $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and half price select bottles of wine.

Mark plays crowd pleasing sing-a-longs from the 1960’s to present day, playing classic rock, classic country, Motown and blues. Enjoy dinner on the patio and live, local music.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

