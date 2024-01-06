Winter Birds in Art & Nature

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us at the Hunter Museum for a tour in the galleries exploring artworks featuring winter birds. Then, reconvene at the Hiwassee Refuge to find Sandhill Cranes while at their peak in the area and learn more about this unforgettable natural event from a Reflection Riding staff member.

The museum portion will last approximately 45 minutes and the expected arrival to the Hiwassee Refuge is 4 PM. Participants may stay at the refuge for as long as they'd like and return home when they are ready.

This program is offered in partnership with Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Reflection Riding members are also free. Open to all ages.

