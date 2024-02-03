Winter Brrrding: Birdwatching 101 at Greenway Farms - OUTDOOR CLASS

× Expand Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash bird

Do you wonder what wild birds are around in winter? Join us for this family friendly hike to learn about how our avian friends habituate and communicate during the chiller months.

This class will teach you how to identify different bird songs, but also to interpret the subtleties of their dialogue to understand how and why they are communicating.

Learn from Laura Marsh, a field ornithologist who has spent most of her career observing bird behavior, as we dive into the unique world outside of our own human perspective and shift to a different dialogue: The language of birds. She holds the belief that once we understand what nature is trying to tell us, then we can work to preserve & protect it.

Meet at the Dog Park at Greenway Farms.

About the instructor:

Laura Marsh (MSc) is a field ornithologist and conservation biologist. She is the founder of Nova Conservation, an organization dedicated to supporting environmental nonprofits through increasing their profitability. She enjoys connecting adventurers to conservation biology by providing unique, research-focused, ethical ecotours. She has worked as a biologist at various institutions, including the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center and the Tennessee River Gorge Trust. Laura also volunteers at Chattanooga Audubon Society and other conservation societies when she's not chasing birds in the field or her two young boys around the house.

Additional proceeds from this event goes directly to Nova Conservation LLC, the first business which, since inception, has put 100% of its proceeds towards the planet -- and the people who do the work to protect it.