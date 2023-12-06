× Expand In-Town Gallery Artist Roger Harvey

“Wizardry With Wood”

(Reception Wednesday, December 6th --on display thru December 31st)

In-Town Gallery’s December show features woodworking artist, Roger Harvey. Using curves, complex surfaces and fluid lines, Roger’s creations soar. Bowls, lamps, and vases become distinctive. We think you’ll agree, Roger Harvey is a magician with wood. Wizardry With Wood opens December 1st with a reception, Wednesday, December 6th, 5-8pm.

“One of my current focuses is ‘globe’ lamps,” Harvey says. “The smaller ones are generally about a foot tall and feature dimmable spherical or cylindrical bulbs. My larger lamps are over 40 inches tall. These make a wonderful statement in a room. The bases are turned on a lathe and some use multiple sets of axes to generate three to five curved sides spiraling up from the base. That’s very difficult to explain but the effect is beautiful. Come to the gallery to see them!”

Roger Harvey is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin. He directed the Arts and Crafts Center there until he received his BFA degree. He was a potter and teacher on Cape Cod for eleven years before becoming a goldsmith. He owned a custom jewelry store in Boston for 8 years before taking a position in the jewelry manufacturing industry. He is now an artisan whose passion is focused on the inherent beauty of wood.

With all new art in the gallery, there are gifts for every taste and pocketbook: Christmas ornaments, jewelry, wall sculpture, paintings and heat-shaped glass--In-Town Gallery has a wide array of choices for your holiday giving!

And there’s even more going on at ITG!

Pottery Demonstration, “Hands, Earth, and Fire” Saturday, December 16th! Jonathan Clardy, potter and ceramic artist will give demonstrations throughout the day. Jonathan’s work combines everyday utility with timeless form. Come see how he creates his ‘everyday’art!

ITG also welcomes artists Don Hill and Kathleen Pacenti to its ever growing stable of Chattanooga area artists. Don majored in fine arts and design at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and worked as an illustrator in Nashville before moving to Chattanooga in 1974. He says of his landscape paintings, “My artwork is about feelings. I want the viewer to feel the moment that is captured on the canvas--the rustle of leaves, the warmth of the sun, the movement of the water.”

Kathleen is a mixed media artist who comes from a graphic design background. She says, “I enjoy working with vivid colors! I seek action and energy using different techniques such as stamping, stenciling, and palette knife application as well as traditional brush work.” Her work has been shown at numerous galleries including Exum Gallery and the Creative Arts Guild in Dalton, GA.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!