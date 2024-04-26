Women Build Brunch 2024 -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga

The Chattanoogan Hotel 1201 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Women Build is a unique opportunity for women to join together to help a local family build their dream of homeownership.

In Chattanooga, the Women Build is a complete home project, that is funded mostly through a one-day event in the Spring. Starting with the concrete slab, through the final trim work and landscaping, Women Build creates a whole house for a local family in need of affordable housing. Habitat Chattanooga has built 29 Women Build homes with the support of women-led volunteer groups and sponsors of this yearly fundraising event.

Women Build does not exclude men - it encourages women to become empowered to break down stereotypes and show what we can do when we come together!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.habichatt.org/womenbuild.

