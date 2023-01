× Expand E&S New Suffragettes We’re Not Done!

Together we can make a difference. Information is power! Join the New Suffragettes and others to spread the word and show Chattanooga and the State of Tennessee that we stand in solidarity!

The start of the March will begin with a rally in Coolidge Park.

Wear purple, pink, or lime green

Expect our rally and March to be energetic, uplifting, peaceful, friendly, and FUN!