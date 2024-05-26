× Expand MetalMakers CO. women weldiing & wine graphic - 1 Join us for an all-ladies, hands-on welding experience like no other!

Ladies, it's time to ignite your creativity and unleash your inner boss lady! 🌟 Dive into the world of metalwork and discover the artistry and power of welding in a fun and supportive environment. Whether you're a complete novice or have some experience under your belt, our expert instructors will guide you every step of the way.

👭 Plus, what's better than learning a new skill? Doing it with friends! Connect with like-minded women, share laughs, and empower each other as you tackle this exciting adventure together.

🍷 And of course, what's a creative night without a little wine? Bring your favorite bottle to sip and savor as you unleash your inner welder.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to learn, laugh, and create lasting memories.

Reserve your spot now and get ready for an unforgettable evening of Women Welding & Wine! https://www.metalmakersclasses.com/womenweldingandwine