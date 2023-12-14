Wonka in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The story of how Willy Wonka went from a young adult selling chocolate in a small candy store to an eccentric genius known all over the world.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

December 14 at 7:00 PM

December 15 - 17 at 3:45 PM & 6:15 PM

December 18 - 21 at 6:15 PM

