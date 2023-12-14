IMAX
Catch the thrilling tale of the humble beginnings of world-class chocolatier Willy Wonka in IMAX this December 14th!
The story of how Willy Wonka went from a young adult selling chocolate in a small candy store to an eccentric genius known all over the world.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.
Showtimes (Eastern Time):
December 14 at 7:00 PM
December 15 - 17 at 3:45 PM & 6:15 PM
December 18 - 21 at 6:15 PM