The Woodshop Variety Show

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Each Thursday at 8 the Woodshop hosts a new line-up of local original songwriters. Hosted by Alex the Band, no cover.

Comedy, Concerts & Live Music
