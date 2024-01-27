WoodSongs Dalton Presents -High Fidelity

× Expand High Fidelity - Jeremy Stephens High Fidelity

High Fidelity Bluegrass Band in Concert. Proceeds to benefit the DEO Clinic, a non-profit providing health care to the low-income uninsured in the greater Dalton, GA area.

Many folks remember the great bluegrass records from the 1950s and ‘60s. The power and soul of that music has won the hearts of people across the globe. Few bands have come along in recent years that directly draw their influence from that classic era of the music’s history. High Fidelity is a rising group whose love and devotion to that music is unsurpassed. The name alone says it all: HIGH FIDELITY. How many record albums have you seen from the ‘50s and ‘60s that bear those words? Herein lies the heart of what this group of young performers is all about.

Formed in early 2014, the group received its first achievement with a first place win in the International Band Championship at the 40th Annual Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Awards in February of 2014. In 2019, they were nominated for International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) New Artist of the Year.The band consists of five outstanding musicians and singers who are steeped in the sounds of tradition. Advance $20, at the door $24.