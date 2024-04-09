Words and Food to Share

to

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Chattanooga Writers’ Guild: Words and Food to Share

Tuesday April 9, 6 to 8PM, at the Edney Innovation Center, 5th floor

Come ready to share some of your writing in a friendly open mic; all levels and ages welcome, and bring some food to share. Plates, plastic ware, provided. No alcohol please.

Get to know your writer friends, network, and get inspired!

www.chattanoogawritersguild.org

The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open door.

Info

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Words and Food to Share - 2024-04-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Words and Food to Share - 2024-04-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Words and Food to Share - 2024-04-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Words and Food to Share - 2024-04-09 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Pulse Travel Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 26, 2024

Sorry, no events.

Wednesday

March 27, 2024

Thursday

March 28, 2024

Friday

March 29, 2024

Saturday

March 30, 2024

Sunday

March 31, 2024

Monday

April 1, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours