× Expand Alexandria CWG April event

Chattanooga Writers’ Guild: Words and Food to Share

Tuesday April 9, 6 to 8PM, at the Edney Innovation Center, 5th floor

Come ready to share some of your writing in a friendly open mic; all levels and ages welcome, and bring some food to share. Plates, plastic ware, provided. No alcohol please.

Get to know your writer friends, network, and get inspired!

www.chattanoogawritersguild.org

The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open door.