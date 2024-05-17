Workshop: Managing Emotions Through Meditation

× Expand Taken personally, Les Kertay, 11/15/2023 Lama Samten and Tenzin Gawa teaching at the Toronto Paramita Centre

This event offers a unique opportunity to learn effective techniques for managing your emotions and finding inner peace. By learning to tame our unruly minds while reducing negative emotions and actions, it is possible to find more peace, for ourselves and for others through our developing compassion. During this in-person gathering, Lama Lobsang Samten, Tibetan Buddhist monk and spiritual director of the Paramita Centers of the US, Canada, and France, will guide you through various practices designed to reduce stress, calm the mind, promote overall well-being, and develop compassion. More information and tickets at the event website.