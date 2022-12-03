World Heavyweight Chili Championship

Main Street 1 Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

green|spaces annual fundraiser, the World Heavyweight Chili Championship, returns this year at MainX24. Enjoy chili from over 20 teams, a full Bloody Mary bar, local beer, and live music. Event is located at 326 E Main Street, in the OCI parking lot.

Tickets are $12 at the door. You can buy Early Bird Tickets online early to go through the express ticket lane for only $10! We're known to have a line that wraps around the block, so buy early to skip the wait!

Charity & Fundraisers, This & That
