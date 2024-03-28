Writing Workshop - The 5 Big Rules of Plot

The Arts Building 301 East 11th Street, Tennessee 37403

Join W.A. Fulkerson at SoLit for The 5 Big Rules of Plot writing workshop!

​Planning out an entire storyline can feel like a mammoth task, but when we understand the tried and true craft behind storytelling, the uncertainty fades away. We can lean on the 5 big rules of plot to help us reliably shape narratives that inspire and thrill. Come with an idea, leave with a clear path forward for understanding, expressing, and writing your novel, play, or screenplay.

W.A. Fulkerson is an award-winning screenwriter and an author, whose works include For Whom the Sun Sings (Enclave, 2020), Writing With Purpose: A Step-By-Step Guide to Producing Your Best Book (Perennial, 2016), and the acclaimed documentary Save My Seoul (Jubilee Media, 2017). He has extensive experience ghostwriting, writing across media, and teaching workshops to help other writers kickstart their creativity. In his free time, Fulkerson enjoys foreign languages, gardening, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
