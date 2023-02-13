Y2K Galentine's Dance Party

× Expand Wanderlinger Wanderlinger

Let's party like it's 1999 (turning into 2000) for the Moms For Social Justice's Y2K Dance Par-Tay! Bring your BIOTCHES and get CRUNK with us at Wanderlinger on Monday, February 13th at 7:30 PM. We'll be dancing to a SWEET Y2K playlist, so make sure your outfit is POPPIN'.

Donation cover at the door. 21+. FO SHIZZLE.

We'll have a 360 video booth there so be sure to roll on your body glitter and be ready to put your best platform sneaker forward!

All profits from this event will be donated to the awesome local mutal aid organization, the Chattanooga Free Store.