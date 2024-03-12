Yard Game Day at Tennessee Riverpark!

to

Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Tennessee Riverpark Yard Game Day!

Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval

4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406

Join in on all the fun as we play games outside in the grassy oval near the Hubert Fry Center at Tennessee Riverpark.

• Tuesday, March 12th

• 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

• Free Games

• Food Truck

• Free Parking

• Family Fun!

• All Ages Welcome

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274

Info

Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Kids & Family, Outdoor, This & That
423-710-0274
to
Google Calendar - Yard Game Day at Tennessee Riverpark! - 2024-03-12 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yard Game Day at Tennessee Riverpark! - 2024-03-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yard Game Day at Tennessee Riverpark! - 2024-03-12 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yard Game Day at Tennessee Riverpark! - 2024-03-12 11:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 1, 2024

Saturday

March 2, 2024

Sunday

March 3, 2024

Monday

March 4, 2024

Tuesday

March 5, 2024

Wednesday

March 6, 2024

Thursday

March 7, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours