Yard Game Day at Tennessee Riverpark!

Let's Play Yard Game Day - 3 Let's Play Tennessee Riverpark Yard Game Day 3/12/24

Tennessee Riverpark Yard Game Day!

Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval

4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406

Join in on all the fun as we play games outside in the grassy oval near the Hubert Fry Center at Tennessee Riverpark.

• Tuesday, March 12th

• 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

• Free Games

• Food Truck

• Free Parking

• Family Fun!

• All Ages Welcome

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274