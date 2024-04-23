× Expand SoLit YSSW Ceremony Announcement - 1 Young Southern Student Writers Award Ceremony on April 23, 2024.

Established in 1999 in partnership with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, SoLit’s Young Southern Student Writers contest challenges, rewards, and nurtures Hamilton County public, private, and home school students’ writing and reading skills. Open to all K-12 students in Hamilton County public, private, and home schools, the student entries are evaluated on creativity, content, and style.

SoLit will honor more than 300 student winners and their writing accomplishments with a Distinction of Merit medal. The award ceremony will take place on April 23 at UTC's Roland Hayes Concert Hall. The K-5th grade ceremony will begin at 5:30p.m., and the 6-12th grade ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.