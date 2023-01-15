Youth Photography Showcase 2023

The Youth Photography Showcase is open to all students worldwide, ages 14 through 18, who are attending high school or its equivalent worldwide. As a sponsoring Photographic Society of America club, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga invites entries only from Tennessee and North Georgia. There is no fee to participate in Youth Photography Showcase. The goal is to highlight outstanding photographs from high school age students from public, private, and home schools as well as youth groups. This is an excellent opportunity for students to share their work across all boundaries and receive recognition for their efforts.

The 2023 Youth Photography Showcase (in its 17th year) opens on January 15 and will close on February 18, 2023. This year, there are two sections: digital images and prints. There is no entry fee.

For 2023, there are six categories:

1. Architecture (1)

2. People/Animals (1)

3. Scapes (1)

4. Photojournalism (1)

5. Color Photographer's Choice or Creative (2)

6. Monochrome Photographer's Choice or Creative (2)

Go to the PSC website: https://chattanoogaphoto.org/contests/youth-photography/ for the details and the required entry forms.

A YPS Awards Program is scheduled for March 23 at St. John United Methodist Church. There will be a cash prize for the Best of Show and ribbons for HM, 3rd, 2nd, and 1st Places in each category in the print section as well as the digital section.

If you want more information, contact the Pat Gordy and Gary Conner at youthcontest@chattanoogaphoto.org.