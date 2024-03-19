Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program

to

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (February 8, 2024) – Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present the Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program. The Showcase is a culmination of the Youth Photography contest for local high school students. A slide show of the entries will be presented, and the winners will be recognized and receive awards. There will be cash prizes for the Best of Shows and ribbons for Honorable Mentions, 3rd, 2nd and 1st Places. Certificates will be given for images selected to be sent to the Photographic Society of America (PSA). The presentation will begin at 6:30 PM. The Youth Photography Showcase is an exhibition recognized by the Photographic Society of America, and local winners will go on to compete in the PSA contest.

The presentation will begin at 6:30 PM at the St. John United Methodist Church’s Sanctuary, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail the YPS Chairperson at youthcontest@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.

Info

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Art & Exhibitions, Film, This & That
4233445643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program - 2024-03-19 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program - 2024-03-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program - 2024-03-19 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program - 2024-03-19 18:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

February 9, 2024

Saturday

February 10, 2024

Sunday

February 11, 2024

Monday

February 12, 2024

Tuesday

February 13, 2024

Wednesday

February 14, 2024

Thursday

February 15, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours