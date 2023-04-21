× Expand Mars Michael Songbirds Youth Talent Show – Hosted by Amber Carrington on 4/21

Doors at 5:30 PM

Talent Show at 6:30 PM

Seated Show

The Songbirds Foundation is hosting a kids talent show on Friday, April 21 from 6:30 - 8:30 pm EST at the Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum.

The talent show is open to all kids ages 12 to 18 years old across the greater Chattanooga area. All genres of music are welcome.

To enter, students must submit a video of themselves or their band playing a song up to three minutes long to contests@songbirdsfoundation.org. Entries must be received no later than 5 pm EST, Friday, March 24th.

The Songbirds Talent Show will be hosted by local musician and season four contestant on The Voice, Amber Carrington. The winning act will be awarded the chance to perform as an opening act for a musical artist at Songbirds, along with $250, and a free, four-hour recording session in a pro studio. The second place winner will get to shoot a professional music video and receive $100. The third place winner will receive $50.

“Part of our mission here at Songbirds is to provide concrete resources to emerging talent, and our Songbirds Talent Show is just one way we are doing that,” said Reed Caldwell, Songbirds’ Executive Director. “We can’t wait to see the diverse range of music and talent these kids will bring to our stage!”

Video submissions will be judged on talent, song choice, stage presence, and overall appearance. Twelve winners will be notified by email on Monday, March 27 by 5 pm EST that they will be moving on to compete in the ultimate battle of the bands at the Songbirds Talent Show. Contestants who move on to the Songbirds Talent Show will be judged by a panel of musicians and other music industry professionals.

Tickets to see this show on April 21st are on sale for $10 for adults! Kids 18 & under are free.

Students who compete in the April 21st event get two free guest passes.

For questions and more information, please email info@songbirdsfoundation.org.