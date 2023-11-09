Zech Dallas Live on the Patio

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Spend your evening enjoying smooth tunes from local singer/songwriter, Zech Dallas. He has a rich musical background singing all genres of music including pop, folk, rock, country and classical. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show.

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
14237088500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Zech Dallas Live on the Patio - 2023-11-09 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Zech Dallas Live on the Patio - 2023-11-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Zech Dallas Live on the Patio - 2023-11-09 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Zech Dallas Live on the Patio - 2023-11-09 18:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Chattanooga Dining Guide

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

October 3, 2023

Wednesday

October 4, 2023

Thursday

October 5, 2023

Friday

October 6, 2023

Saturday

October 7, 2023

Sunday

October 8, 2023

Monday

October 9, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours