Kick off the weekend a little early with some smooth tunes from local singer/songwriter, Zech Dallas. He has a rich musical background singing all genres of music including pop, folk, rock, country and classical. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show.
Zech Dallas Live on the Patio
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
EPB Community Spotlight
