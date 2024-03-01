Zero Care Moss Gardens: Terrarium Bar - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/3/1/zero-care-moss-gardens Garden

In this class, you will learn to create your own self-sustaining terrarium gardens mimicking the earth. In a sealed large apothecary-style vessel, we’ll be using a wide variety of locally foraged moss, rocks, sand, mushrooms, and other layers. You will gain knowledge, tips, and tricks for a successful home-enclosed ecosystem. We will set up a fully do-it-yourself bar with everything necessary to ensure a decorative one-of-a-kind masterpiece!

About the instructor:

Taylor Bates grew up surrounded by art in Miami before moving to middle Tennessee. Moving to Chattanooga for college and to start a family off grid homestead, he studied biology and psychology. With a passion for all things flora and foraged, Sacred Harvest was formed as a local plant collective. Specializing in ancient Japanese horticultural techniques, self sufficient ecoscapes, and all things forest foraged, Sacred Harvest jumped on the local art scene seven yrs ago. The goal was to inspire, create, and teach local communities the value of bringing outdoor natural beauty into indoor living spaces. On top of offering landscape design, wedding and event floral design serv=ices, they also offer local mountain foraged medicinal and gourmet mushrooms and veggies to the community.