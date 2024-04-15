Chattanooga Burger Week Returns With Seven Days Of $7 Specialty Burgers

Explore Chattanooga in a whole new way, eating your way through Scenic City with $7 burger deals at hot local restaurants.
In this city-wide, week-long event, burger lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy burger deals from participating restaurants, challenge their taste buds, and connect and share their experiences on social with other Chattanooga foodies, all while being entered to win awesome prizes.
There are three ways to improve your Burger Week experience:
- DOWNLOAD: Download the FREE app in the Apple App Store or Google Play to browse restaurants, create your own route map, view burger and drink specials, and more.
- EARN POINTS: When visiting participating restaurants, use the app to check in. You’ll earn points toward being the Biggest Burger Lover in Chattanooga just by devouring delicious burgs!
- WIN: The Burger Weeker with the most points will win the GRAND PRIZE ($500 in restaurant gift cards + super cool burger swag!) , and all app users can win random prize drawings just by checking in at participating restaurants on the app.
Chattanooga Burger Week is presented by The Tennessee Beef Council, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, LeaderOne Home Loans, and your friends here at The Pulse.
Participating restaurants include:
- 423 Taco
- Agave And Rye
- Alimentari
- Anomaly By Oddstory
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
- Basecamp Bar & Restaurant
- Big Bad Breakfast
- Burger Republic
- Common Table
- Drake's
- Five Wits Brewing Company
- Fountainhead Taproom
- Hi-fi Clydes
- High Rail Rooftop Bar + Space
- Jack Brown's
- Kai Bistro
- Mike's Hole In The Wall
- Naked River Brewing Company
- Nic & Normans
- Southside Social
- The Bar At Table South - Chattanooga Marriott Downtown
- The Grove By Doubletree Downtown
- Urban Stack
- The Wanderer In Hotel Indigo
- Whiskey Thief
- Whiskey Cowgirl
The Burger Week Commandments:
- DINE IN AND TAKE-OUT: Check each restaurant listing in advance to see who is doing dine in only, take- out, and delivery!
- GRAB SIDES AND A DRINK: While you’re chowing down on your burger, grab some appetizers and a beer and make a meal of it.
- PLEASE TIP: Support your local restaurants and tip well please! These burgers are being offered at a steep discount, please spread the love!
- SOCIAL MEDIA: Share photos of your Burger Week meals on social media and #chattburgerweek.
Learn more at chattanoogaburgerweek.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates.