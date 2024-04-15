Chattanooga Burger Week Returns With Seven Days Of $7 Specialty Burgers

Explore Chattanooga in a whole new way, eating your way through Scenic City with $7 burger deals at hot local restaurants.

In this city-wide, week-long event, burger lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy burger deals from participating restaurants, challenge their taste buds, and connect and share their experiences on social with other Chattanooga foodies, all while being entered to win awesome prizes.

There are three ways to improve your Burger Week experience:

DOWNLOAD: Download the FREE app in the Apple App Store or Google Play to browse restaurants, create your own route map, view burger and drink specials, and more. EARN POINTS: When visiting participating restaurants, use the app to check in. You’ll earn points toward being the Biggest Burger Lover in Chattanooga just by devouring delicious burgs! WIN: The Burger Weeker with the most points will win the GRAND PRIZE ($500 in restaurant gift cards + super cool burger swag!) , and all app users can win random prize drawings just by checking in at participating restaurants on the app.

Chattanooga Burger Week is presented by The Tennessee Beef Council, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, LeaderOne Home Loans, and your friends here at The Pulse.

Participating restaurants include:

423 Taco

Agave And Rye

Alimentari

Anomaly By Oddstory

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Basecamp Bar & Restaurant

Big Bad Breakfast

Burger Republic

Common Table

Drake's

Five Wits Brewing Company

Fountainhead Taproom

Hi-fi Clydes

High Rail Rooftop Bar + Space

Jack Brown's

Kai Bistro

Mike's Hole In The Wall

Naked River Brewing Company

Nic & Normans

Southside Social

The Bar At Table South - Chattanooga Marriott Downtown

The Grove By Doubletree Downtown

Urban Stack

The Wanderer In Hotel Indigo

Whiskey Thief

Whiskey Cowgirl

The Burger Week Commandments:

DINE IN AND TAKE-OUT: Check each restaurant listing in advance to see who is doing dine in only, take- out, and delivery!

Check each restaurant listing in advance to see who is doing dine in only, take- out, and delivery! GRAB SIDES AND A DRINK : While you’re chowing down on your burger, grab some appetizers and a beer and make a meal of it.

While you’re chowing down on your burger, grab some appetizers and a beer and make a meal of it. PLEASE TIP: Support your local restaurants and tip well please! These burgers are being offered at a steep discount, please spread the love!

Support your local restaurants and tip well please! These burgers are being offered at a steep discount, please spread the love! SOCIAL MEDIA: Share photos of your Burger Week meals on social media and #chattburgerweek.

Learn more at chattanoogaburgerweek.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates.