Blueberries Are The “IT” Summer Produce This Week At The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday, the Chattanooga Market will celebrate its annual Red, White, and Blueberries event.

It’s a day where the 100+ vendors enjoy a blueberry theme. Patrons will find an abundance of the season’s fresh picked blueberries plus other berry creations: blueberry lemonade, blueberry pies, blueberry shaved ice, blueberry themed art and more.

Another tradition during this event is the blueberry pie eating contests. It’s a fun, “no hands”, timed contest for kids and adults. The pies for the contest are being made by local Market vendor, Empty Nest Treats, a family owned business specializing in scratch-made treats.

Owner Karen Lansberry also offers keto and gluten-free options every Sunday. The pie eating contests are open for sign-ups at the front desk located near the main entrance of Chattanooga Market. Contest times are noon, 2pm and then a vendor contest at 3pm (fun to watch).

Live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage for July 2nd:

Chattanooga Market